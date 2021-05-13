'Focus on Saglemi Housing Project' - Nana Akomea to #Fixthecountry conveners

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has urged #Fixthecountry conveners to include Saglemi housing project in their list of demands.

#Fixthecountry



#Fixthecountry is a social media campaign aimed at pressurizing the government to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



This campaign which is still trending began after the adjustment of fuel prices was announced.



Nana Akomea's Take



Wading into this issue in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea urged the social media campaigners not to focus on too many issues; "focus on two or three and with that you get results.

"If you come together with a massive campaign, you can get a solution...#fixthecountry should focus on that (Saglemi)..."



Saglemi Housing Project



The project which was the construction of 5,000 housing units on a 300-acre land was reduced to 1,024 housing units after a review in 2016.

This was intended to reduce the country’s massive housing deficit; targetting low-income earners.



However, this project has been stalled reportedly due to the misappropriation of funds.



Recently, calls for the completion of the project were revived after a video of the project went viral.



