Focus on strong collaborations among yourselves - Pres to ministers

President Akufo-Addo and his newly sworn-in ministers

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged his ministers to, among other things, focus on strong collaborations among themselves as they start work towards supporting him in his second term of presidency.

This was communicated in a press briefing addressed by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, following the end of a three-day presidential retreat with the president's newly sworn-in ministers, at the Peduase Lodge.



He explained that while the country gets back to work after the coronavirus, it is important that they each work together at building close working relationships among themselves - the kind that will build progress and advance the agenda of the president for his second term.



"President Akufo-Addo and the executive branch commence full work this week after completing a three-day retreat to sign off on the key priorities of the second term of his administration.

"As you will recall, the president swore in members of the cabinet on Friday night - about 28 ministers and immediately afterwards, he commenced this three day retreat. The retreat gave the president's representatives the opportunity to issue some new policy directions and priorities on the developments across the ministries and departments and agencies between January and now.



"Now, as ministers commence work on Tuesday, the immediate focus of the second term agenda includes winning the fight against the COVID-19... also to focus on strong collaborations among yourselves..." he said.