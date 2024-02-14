Focus on your flagbearer's strategy, not reshuffle timing - Annoh Dompreh to Minority

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has responded to criticism from the Minority in parliament regarding the timing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle, asserting that the opposition's concerns are misplaced.

The Minority had earlier stated that it was too late for the president to reshuffle ministers ten months before the elections.



However, Annoh Dompreh has dismissed these concerns, emphasizing that the president holds the authority to reshuffle his cabinet as he deems fit.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Annoh Dompreh stated, “The president has the power to reshuffle and he will reshuffle at the time he deems appropriate. You can debate and say it is too early or too late, but the power is in the bosom of the president."



He further criticized the Minority for not rather prioritizing discussions on their flagbearer's strategies for the upcoming elections.



"As a party, we also have our strategies, so, it will not take the Minority to tell the president what to do and when to reshuffle. It is most inappropriate," Annoh Dompreh remarked.



He urged the Minority to focus on constructive opposition and to advise their party leadership, rather than concerning themselves with the timing of governmental reshuffles.

Addressing the Minority's role as an opposition party, Annoh Dompreh emphasized, "The Minority is supposed to be a credible opposition party, your flagbearer was elected before Dr. Bawumia. Dr. Bawumia has put together a credible alternative. That is what they should be telling their flagbearers, they should not be concerned about reshuffle. They should be advising their flagbearer to bring out his strategy."



President Akufo-Addo recently announced a reshuffle of his ministerial appointees, relieving 13 central and local government ministers of their duties.



Among those affected were the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



Additionally, Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, were among those who lost their positions.



In total, 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers were relieved of their duties, with some being reassigned to different roles within the government.



NAY/AE