Focus on your passion, dreams because failures are inevitable - McDan to youth

McDan At Youth Connect Cape Coast 3 Dr McKorley speaking to the students at Cape Coast

Thu, 6 Jul 2023

The Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley (McDan), has challenged students of the University of Cape Coast not to allow themselves to be swayed to think that their dreams and visions of becoming entrepreneurs should not be pursued.

He explained that while there are always challenges on the path to achieving anything, they should be guided by the fact that nothing good comes easy either.

“Never let anyone convince you that your dream and vision to be an entrepreneur is something that you shouldn’t do. Just know that nothing comes easy in business or life, and you have to work for it every day,” he said.

Dr. Daniel McKorley was speaking to the students during the #McDanYouthConnect stop in Cape Coast.

While addressing the charged gathering, he told them that at some point in their lives, they will fail but that is just the hard truth but it should not deter them.

Failure, he added, is inevitable, but each of them have the choice of either allowing it to destroy our dreams or let it be a valuable learning curve for them.

Speaking to them about his personal journey in entrepreneurship, Dr. Daniel McKorley said that he also had his fair share of rejections and challenges, but he continued to persist because he had set business and personal plans that he was determined to achieve.

“I have experienced failures in various ventures - too many for me to count - but what I have always done is dust myself off and refocus on my objectives. This is the mindset that I want the next generation to adopt.

“It is okay to be upset when things don't work out the way you hoped, but you can't dwell on past failures. You need to pick up the pieces and put them back together. Only this time, use your experience and knowledge to put them back together in a more efficient way,” he added.

Dr. McKorley maintained that everyone’s professional journey is different, but he hopes that his personal story will inspire the young entrepreneurs that look up to him.

He also said that he is hopeful that those who come from backgrounds like his can pursue their passions, as it is their visions and ideas that will shape our futures.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
