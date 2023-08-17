Focus, stop making me the centre of your campaign - John Kumah to Ken Agyapong

Dr John Kumah, MP for Ejisu

Dr John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance, has urged the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kennedy Agyapong, to maintain his focus and refrain from making him (John Kumah) the central theme of his campaign.

Dr Kumah, representing the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, responded to Mr Agyapong's recent revelation that his comment about a certain "strategist" was targeted at the young minister.



Taking to Facebook on August 16, 2023, Dr Kumah expressed his stance through a succinct message: "Focus, keep your eyes on the ball always. Still “strategy” for victory 2024."



Dr Kumah asserted his own commitment to the strategic goals for the 2024 elections while also indirectly reminding Mr Agyapong to prioritise the core elements of his campaign and not single out individuals as the primary focus.



This exchange reflects the ongoing dynamics within the NPP as various figures vie for leadership positions and strive to uphold party unity and vision.



Mr Agyapong, in a recent interview, clarified that his recent remark about a "strategist" was not directed at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He told TV3 that he wanted to dispel any misunderstanding regarding the context of his comment.

Mr Agyapong had previously criticised the government's handling of the local currency, expressing concern about the poor management of the Ghanaian cedi's value.



He shared that between March and August 2022, the value of $40 million in cedi equivalent dropped to $16 million due to the cedi's depreciation against major trading currencies, notably the dollar.



While Mr Agyapong refrained from mentioning any specific names during his initial statement, it was commonly associated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who heads the Economic Management Team and is also seeking to become an NPP flagbearer, and often faces blame for the cedi's decline against major international currencies.



During his campaign tour at Kintampo East on Sunday, July 16, Mr Agyapong took the opportunity to address the issue, making a pointed comment about a so-called "strategist" and the depreciation of the cedi.



Despite not naming anyone directly, his comments sparked discussions around the performance of the cedi and its implications.