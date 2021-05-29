Fodome outdoors Asafofiaga and pledges unity

Togbe Agbefle is the newly outdoored Asafofiaga of the Fodome Traditional Area

Source: GNA

Togbe Agbefle, the newly outdoored Asafofiaga of the Fodome Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has pledged to work together, unite the people of the Area and deepen their cultural heritage.

He said he had also taken interest in thematic areas such as health and the environmental needs of the area including; education, training and skill development of the youth to become employable, self-employed and employers of others.



Togbe Agbefle in his speech said he accepted the role to make his acquired vast experiences available to the people especially the youth which would create opportunities that brought about improvement and growth in their lives.



“As your Development Chief and Mayor of Fodome Helu, be assured again of my loyalty and unalloyed support for all developmental projects that will be initiated.”



He said plans were afoot to constitute the youth of Helu into various Asafo groups as a first step towards the youth mobilisation and cohesion agenda adding that while warfare was no longer a feature of contemporary culture, the Asafo groups would become “vehicles of our developmental agenda.



“The role of the youth will be so critical in making the Fodome Helu agenda as a city of choice, a reality, he further said.”



The Asafofiaga said “there is no excuse not to keep our environment clean. In this era of pandemics, environmental cleanliness could be one of several weapons to use to combat it. To this end, I will work with the Assemblyman and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly as well as Non-Governmental Organisations to supply dustbins for the sate disposal of all our domestic wastes.”

He called on the people of the area, home and abroad to join hands in rebuilding a united and progressive community, while calling on business associates and investors across the world to look to Fodome for its immense agricultural lands, tourism and an emerging commercial and business potential and added “we will support you.”



Togbe Agbefle noted that since the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) had a campus in Hohoe, its campus sited on the Fodome land ought to be named “UHAS, Fodome Campus.”



He noted that the Area had lands in the immediate surroundings of the campus for hostel developments, mobile money transactions and financial services such as banking, insurance, health, IT infrastructural investments, large-scale farming and general commercial activities.



Togbe Agbefle also called for contributions into the Helu Development Fund, geared towards critical infrastructure interventions in Helu.



The Asafofiaga who swore an oath of allegiance to the people of Fodome said his loyalty was with the Ayisa Royal family of the Totinyigbe clan while expressing gratitude to Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of the Fodome Traditional Area, for his timely counsels and encouragement.



Known as Richard Kafui Agala in real life, is married to Mariam Addo Agala with two children and presently, the Treasurer of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited.

Solidarity messages were read from Togbui Kodzoga V, Warlord of Kpando Gbodome, the Union Ghana, Fodome Tomorrow, who congratulated the Asafofiaga, wishing him fruitful reign on the throne.



Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of the Fodome Traditional Area, called on the people to support Togbe Agbefle to ensure the development of the traditional area was guaranteed.



He said in the quest for the area to unparalleled development and be on the global map, there was the need for the leaders and people to be visionary, selfless, united, honest and have integrity.



The Paramount Chief admonished the people to eschew acts that would hinder the development or might have the tendency to prevent citizens to support developmental projects in the area.



Togbega urged “the numerous elites Fodome has been blessed with” to use their knowledge, resources, experiences and networks for the development of the traditional area.