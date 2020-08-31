General News

‘Follow administrative processes' - Unit Committee members told

Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah

The Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah has urged zonal and unit committees to follow due to administrative processes in the discharge of their duties to accelerate the development of their communities.

That, she explained, was the only way they would establish and maintain effective and efficient financial procedures to support and assist the assembly’s developmental efforts.



Mrs. Owusu-Ahenkorah gave the advice at the inauguration of the 70 unit committee members and three zonal councils at separate ceremonies in the municipality on Friday in Accra.



According to her, the zonal councils form the basis of the local governance system in the country, it behoved on them to support and assist the assemblies especially in the implementation of decisions, projects, social interventions, and programmes for the socio-economic development of the area.



“As key stakeholders with knowledge from the communities and commitment, dedication, and determination to the local area and its people, you are expected to accelerate participatory governance to promote local democracy and responsible citizenship.

“The zonal councils are expected to support and assist the assemblies keep records of rateable persons and properties, assist to collect revenues, recommend the naming of streets and numbering of houses, plant trees along the streets, prevent and control fire outbreaks, prepare annual budgets of the zonal councils for approval and also keep administration and financial records as such you have a huge responsibility on your shoulders,” Mrs. Owusu-Ahenkorah noted.



She indicated that the municipality was an urban area with many challenges including, sanitation, security, planning, and development of slums, and charged assembly members to adopt and adapt to proactive measures to address the challenges.



Mrs. Owusu-Ahenkorah advised the councils to open bank accounts to facilitate financial transactions and also endeavor to identify potential revenue sources for sustainable growth and development adding that “without effective and efficient resource mobilization the assembly cannot grow and also ensure transparency and accountability in their daily activities to avoid infraction with the law.”

