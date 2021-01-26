Follow the ‘Trinity’ to stay safe – Ghana Medical Association urges Ghanaians

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea has urged Ghanaians to adhere to what he describes as the ‘Trinity’ of the COVID-19 pandemic if they want to stay safe.

He noted that the Trinity which is the best way of preventing the virus cannot be disregarded on a personal level, no matter how much the government enforces the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Dr. Ankobea disclosing the trinity to fight the virus said, “We need to keep safe in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have termed the three main ways we can stay safe in this period the trinity. The trinity includes the frequent washing of hands, practising social distancing and the consistent wearing of the face masks”.



Dr. Frank Ankobea shared these safety tips in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political show.



When asked if the country should be placed under a lockdown for recording an average of six hundred (600) positive cases of the coronavirus, Dr. Ankobea answered in the negative saying, “We can go ahead and conduct enhanced contact tracing without locking down the country. We can undertake the contact tracing and isolate positive cases without any problem”.



On his accord, the government must also put in place restrictions on church meetings, funerals, parties and other social gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

He advised Ghanaians to be courageous to get tested for the coronavirus if they show any symptoms of the virus instead of self-medicating as it is dangerous.







The Ghana Medical Association in a press statement yesterday raised concerns at the current infection rates of the coronavirus in the country. They urged the government to put in place some recommendations in place to protect the citizenry against the pandemic.



These recommendations included: “Government should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as parties, church services, funerals, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature.



“The markets should be regulated and as much as possible restricted.”