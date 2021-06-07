Followers, sympathizers mourn Prophet T.B. Joshua

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the General Overseer of SCOAN

Source: GNA

Tributes are pouring in for Prophet Temitope Balogun, the General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), who reportedly passed on yesterday June 5, at age 57.

Media Reports suggest he died suddenly on Saturday evening after participating in a meeting of the Church.



All flags adorning the SCOAN in Lagos had been lowered at half-mast as sympathizers thronged the Church, following the news of the death of Prophet TB Joshua, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.



It said sympathizers and followers of the Prophet were seen crying around the Church premises and that the usual church service did not come off.



An official confirmation of TB Joshua's passing by the Church's verified Twitter and Facebook page quoted him as counselling his followers in his final words to "Watch and Pray",



“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7.

"On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting-'Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.'”



"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home-as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.



"As Prophet TB Joshua says, 'The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.'"



"Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



"The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

"Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words-'Watch and pray.'" "One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear."



Born on June 12th, 1963 in Ondo State, Nigeria, T.B. Joshua’s journey had been described as a humbling story of how God raised a young man from a poverty-stricken home to lead an international ministry that attracts thousands worldwide to witness the reality of God’s power.



His life story from dropping out of secondary school in his first year and working in a poultry farm, teaching little children while attending evening classes and washing people’s legs on the muddy streets of Lagos to becoming a mentor to presidents, a friend to widows and less privileged was an encouragement hope for the weak.