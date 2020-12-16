Fomena MP-elect dismisses list of demands making rounds

Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency Andrews Amoako Asiamah

Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency Andrews Amoako Asiamah has dismissed list-making rounds on social media that he is making demands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before joining them in Parliament.

He told journalists on Wednesday, December 16 that he will not make any request from the governing party before joining them.



“I haven’t made any demands. I am not going to make any demands. I am with my family and I think making demands is outside my domain.”



He further revealed that he will still remain with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament.



He said his constituents want him to be with the governing party, hence his decision to remain with the NPP.

The legal practitioner was expelled from Parliament after his party wrote to the Speaker for such action to be taken but he won the December 7 2020 elections as an independent candidate.



He revealed that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) approached him to take a decision to join their side in the House.



But he said, “I also respectfully told them that this is the position and it is not my position. It is the position of the constituents.