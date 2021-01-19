Fomena Road: Armed robbers shoot dead young Policeman escorting bullion van, steal cash, Ak 47

A photo of the bullion van at the crime scene

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that some armed robbers have shot a policeman detailed to be a bullion van of an unknown local bank to death.

The armed robbers are said to have bolted with the monies in the bullion van after shooting and deflating all the tyres.



The armed robbery is said to have taken place on the Adansi Fomena road in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Apart from the money they bolted with, the armed robbers are said to have taken along the Policeman’s AK 47 assault rifle.



Daylight robbery in Ghana especially in the Ashanti region has become rampant as there were similar daylight robbery cases in the latter part of 2020.