Fontomfrom Amandze Awards: Apremdo Chief awarded for exhibiting good leadership skills

Nana Egya Kwamena Xl was honoured at the 2023 Fotomfrom Amandze Awards

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl in the Western Region has once again been recognized for providing quality leadership in his traditional area.

This year, the Fontomfrom Amandze Awards, recognized the hardworking traditional ruler for displaying exceptional leadership traits through his community initiatives and actionable programs.



The citation, accompanying the award, described the leadership style of the Chief as one with true leadership qualities that is impacting lives.



"The Chief of Apremdo, a visionary who believes in youth empowerment and Advocacy. A true leader who helps project the vision of the youth", the citation read.



Fontomfrom Amandze Awards was instituted to honour communal and social excellence in the Western Region.



On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the fifth edition of the annual award scheme, recognized many individuals for their sterling performance in communal and social excellence in the Western Region.

It was one of the colourful events in November following the display of pomp and pageantry at Raybow Hotel in Takoradi.



In the end, the Philanthropist, entertainer, and CEO of CorpNation Foundation, Savior Kwaku Adzika, won the flagship category, ‘Omanba Pa’ of the Year, and also won the 'Social Responsibility Person of the Year'.



The awards, according to organizers, are a testament to Mr. Adzika’s impactful contribution both as a philanthropist and an entertainer.



The award scheme described his commitment to uplifting communities through CorpNation Foundation and his energetic presence in the country's entertainment scene earned him this esteemed recognition.



Other winners at the awards ceremony include; Honorary awards going to Dr. Justice Amoah, CEO of Justmoh Construction and Sally Agidi, Most Influential Person of The Year – Nana Kwesi Coomson, Narrative Filmmaker of The Year – Godwin Labronzy Hayford, Women Empowerment- Maxlyn Chelsy Sey, True Leadership Impacting Lives – Nana Egya Kwamina XI, Chief of Apremdo.



Journalist of The Year was won by Akwasi Agyei Annim of Citi TV, Young Entrepreneur Under 30 – Pastor Francis Atuahene, Volunteer Group – P3kakra, Innovation For Impact – DuapaWerkspace, amongst others.



Awulae Atibrukusu III (Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area), Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX (Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area), Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II (Acting Queen Mother of Shama Traditional Council), Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Secretary of GNPC Foundation amongst others, were some of the notable personalities who graced the occasion.



All the award winners thanked the organizers for recognizing the efforts being made in their fields.