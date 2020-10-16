Food for All Africa fetes the vulnerable at Kanda

A photo of a beneficiary holding his food

As part of efforts to observe World Food Day, non-governmental organization, Food for All Africa, took to the streets of Accra to serve hundreds of vulnerable people with food.

The non-profit organization has over the period, distributed cooked meals, drinks, and other items to these endangered persons to mark the day celebration.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sideline of the food sharing programme Friday, October 16, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Elijah Amoo Addo, said the kind gesture does not only aim at feeding the hungry but also aims at curtailing social vices in the country.



He explained in an interview that, "What inspires the people or the areas we usually provide the food with is one, the demographics, the accessibility of food to people within that area. We also look at the vulnerability of people. Most often than not in Accra, due to its urban nature, most people come from rural areas in search of greener pastures and when they get here, the first thing they look out for is shelter and food..."

"...and when people live in Accra without food, definitely, it will inspire people to be thinking about all forms of crimes so that as well increases crime rate. So when it comes to the issues of solving the issues of hunger, it's not all about feeding one soul but it goes beyond the feeding, it also curtails other social vices," Chef Addo added.



World Food Day is observed on October 16 to tackle global hunger.



This year’s celebration puts the spotlight on ordinary people striving hard to make food accessible to them.