Food insecurity looms, urbanization claiming farmlands - Apremdo Chief laments

Chief of Apremdo traditional area, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl

Correspondence from Western Region:

The Chief of the Apremdo traditional area in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl, has lamented the fast rate at which urbanization is claiming farmlands in the country.



He said the practice if not curbed with alternative solutions, could cause food insecurity in the country.



"Urbanization is losing more farmlands to settlements", he said.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Western Regional correspondent about this year's farmer's day celebration, the Divisional Chief of Apremdo expressed worry about the escalation of land grabbed within urban centers in the country.



"The towns in the metropolis are urbanizing at a very high rate, which is good for socio-economic development. However, the other side of it is that urbanization is losing more farmlands to settlements. This phenomenon requires smart solutions to still be able to produce food within the urban setting. These smart solutions, should not only focus on the primary agriculture but should be focused on the food systems to be able to deliver the resilience for sustainable food security in our metropolis", he stated.

He explained that the term “food systems” refers to all the elements and activities related to producing and consuming food, and their effects, including economic, health, and environmental outcomes.



According to the traditional ruler, there is a need for Ghanaians to pay closer attention to urban agriculture and promote backyard garden systems.



"Food systems include postharvest and marketing activities", he pointed out.



He recalled that a few days ago, the Apremdo community gathered at Apollo to commission a new courthouse, and within the following week, gathered again to celebrate gallant farmers.



"We say ayekoo to all our farmers in the Metropolis. This year’s celebration is themed “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security Resilience”, he said.

For the people of EKMA, the theme, he observed is very much relevant to the situation and context, concerning farmers and their farming practices.



Once again, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl used the occasion to remind the government about the nonperformance of the Apremdo market.



"It is regrettable to say that an ultra-modern market facility established at Racecourse popularly referred to as Abenbebom market, is not being used to its fullest potential"



This market, when fully operationalized, will provide a market for the food produced by our farmers and ensure a steady income for our farmers, whom we are here to celebrate today", he appealed.



He used the opportunity to commend the government for introducing and implementing the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative to increase food production in Ghana.

"There is the need for more smart and targeted investment in Ghanaian agriculture and its food systems. Again, it is very sad for a country at peace like Ghana or to some large extent, the entire African continent, to be begging for food and fertilizer import from a small country like Ukraine at war, to the extent that we blame them for rising food and agricultural input prices", he said.



"This is not acceptable and there is an urgent need to ensure that we are able to produce enough food to feed ourselves and export the leftovers, if any".



"Let us continue to thank our farmers for the great job they are doing to ensure we have food on our tables", he added.



He thanked the management of EKMA under the leadership of Kojo Acquah for his sterling leadership and for choosing Apremdo for this year’s farmers' day celebration.