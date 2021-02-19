Food security in Ghana is stable - Afriyie Akoto

Agric Minister-designate, Dr. Afriyie Akoto says the state of food security in Ghana today is "very stable.”

He said Ghana as a country has not been in such a situation for many years.



He said going through our markets, it is obvious that we have food in abundance with stable prices.



The Minister-designate who held the post over the past four years and has been reappointed said even in our dry season, we food in abundance.



He was responding to a question asked by Ranking Member of the Vetting Committee of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu on the food security situation in Ghana.

He said maize is the most important food crop in the country since it is the only food security crop that grows in the four corners of Ghana and is also used by every Ghanaian.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto went on to state that the government has done a lot in ensuring food security and stable food pricing.



