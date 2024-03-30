Food suppliers give Education Ministry two weeks to pay arrears

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum , Education Minister

National Food Suppliers Association members have given the Ministry of Education a two-week ultimatum to settle the debt of two hundred million cedis owed them.

The suppliers said they will picket at offices if the ministry fails to adhere to their demand.



Speaking to GBC News, the spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kwame Amedume said out of the 180 million cedis agreed to be paid to the suppliers, only 10 million cedis has been released by the Ministry to the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

He said if they are not paid, there will be food shortages in Senior High Schools.