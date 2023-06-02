4
For first time in Ghana's history, we have a 'visible working vice president' - Allotey Jacobs hails Bawumia

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Allotey Jacobs has expressed delight over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia picking his nomination form to contest the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs strongly believed Dr. Bawumia is the "best brains" to lead Ghana.

The Vice President on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 picked his forms at the party headquarters through his campaign team members, Sammi Awuku and Fred Oware.

Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs noted that he is "happy to hear that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has picked a form to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP. In fact, I don't belong to NPP but he has my sympathy. He and President Nana Akufo-Addo have my sympathy because of what they have done for this country".

To him, "in spite of all difficulties that Ghana is going through", he can boldly say "for the first time in the history of Ghana, we have got an executive Vice President; a visible working Vice President".

He advised the NPP delegates to elect Dr. Bawumia to be their Presidential candidate into the 2024 elections stating the Vice President is a man of innovation.

"We are all calling for eradication of corruption in this country. Somebody comes with something that can make sure we stop our corruption, some people laugh at it and I say that these are best brains!"

