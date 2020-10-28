For the first time in many years, State Housing is working – CEO

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of State Housing Company

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of the Nation’s Number one builder, State Housing Company, has said that for the first time in many years, the SHC is building estate across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, this can only be possible under a visionary leader like President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show with Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, Ampofo Appiah said, for any housing policy to be successful, you need a very credible mortgage scheme, for years now, Ghana has been lacking that but President Nana Akufo-Addo has done everything to make sure the system will work.



Since we came to office we have been working hard to build estates across the country and today, we are done with the piloting and testing phase. We are now about to take off. That’s why we are asking Ghanaians to give us four more years.

He added that “For the first time in 20 years, the State housing has started massive estate development. We have John Kufour Estate in Kumasi, it’s about 50 per cent complete. We have 3 projects in Accra specifically in Adenta. In Central Region, we have 4th ridge estate, one in Western Region, In Western North, the SHC was given 500-acres, Otumfour has also given us a 200-acre land, In Volta Region, we are about to start the construction of an estate near the Ho Airport. We are building Kumasi road estate in Northern region, we have started one at Wa, so based on all these you can deduce that for the first time in many years the SHC is moving across the nation. You can only see that under a visionary leader like Nana Addo.”



His assertion comes after President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had commissioned two hundred and four (204) housing units, constructed in nine (9) months, under the National Mortgage and Housing Finance Initiative.