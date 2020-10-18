Foreign Affairs Ministry announces relocation of Passport Office from Ridge

The soon to be old Passport Office at Ridge

Effective Tuesday, October 20, to Friday, October 23, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will commence relocating its Passport Office from Ridge to a new location.

“This will result in the disruption of service delivery to the public. However, the office will resume operations on Monday, October 26, 2020,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified in a statement.



According to the Ministry, the new Passport Office will be located at Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue near the British Embassy High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The Ministry in its statement said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the relocation exercise.



