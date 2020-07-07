General News

Foreign Affairs Ministry cautions foreigners desperate to return home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has denied claims that it has partnered with travel agencies to aid foreigners to travel back to the United States of America.

A public notice issued by the ministry read “The Ministry wishes to state on AUTHORITY that this piece of information is FALSE”.



The notice further indicated that the ministry has no mandate to issue a permit of either entry or exit of individuals and groups.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry, however, admitted evacuating Ghanaians who were stuck in New Jersey and Washington DC back to Ghana due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The evacuation occurred on 25th June and 28th June 2020 respectively.

The Ministry cautioned foreigners who are eager to travel back to their respective states to be careful about persons and agencies they may want to deal with.



Background



President Akufo-Addo banned all travels to Ghana in March in a bid to prevent imported cases of COVID-19. The border closure was later declared indefinite by the president on Thursday, 9th April, 2020.

