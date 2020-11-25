Foreign Affairs Ministry commissions passport office in Wa

Mohammed Habibu Tijani, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Tuesday, November 24 commissioned a Passport Application Centre(PAC) in the Upper West Region.

This move forms part of the government’s efforts to expand the scope of passport operations in Ghana.



The commissioning of the Wa centre brings the current number of PACs to thirteen (13) across the country.



Addressing the gathering at the event, Deputy Foreign affairs Minister, Mohammed Habibu Tijani said “preparations are underway for the establishment of additional PACs in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga as well as the six (6) newly created regions, to be fully functional by the end of the year 2021.”



He added that “the ultimate goal, in this endeavour, is to roll out online passport application platforms in all regional capitals across the country”.



Commenting on the newly commissioned Passport Head Office at Ridge in Accra, the deputy minister said the multi-purpose office building will serve as a permanent office for central operations.

He also indicated that his outfit is leveraging on technology to enhance the efficiency of passport operations through the online passport application system.



This intervention, he stressed, has “eliminated the challenge of overcrowding at PACS, improper completion of forms, document fraud and interference of middlemen popularly known as ‘goro boys.”



"The establishment of this Passport Application Centre in Wa would create business opportunities in the supply chain where indigenes, residents, and well-meaning Ghanaians can take advantage and set up their own small businesses,” he added.



Deputy Foreign affairs Minister, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, delivered his speech on behalf of the sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.