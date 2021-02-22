Foreign Affairs minister receives new WHO Rep to Ghana

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and new WHO Rep to Ghana, Dr. Francis Kasola

The minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has commended the World Health Organization (WHO) for its collaborative efforts with the World Food Programme (WFP) in the establishment of the United Nations COVID-19 Field Hospital in Accra.

She said that Ghana’s acceptance to host the Field Hospital is a demonstration of its commitment to join hands with the global community to tackle emerging health challenges as part of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also noted with satisfaction the excellent collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the WHO in the manning of the Field Hospital and expressed appreciation for opportunities for knowledge transfer and capacity-building.



The minister-designate made these known during the presentation of credentials to her by Dr. Francis Kasola, the newly-appointed WHO Representative to Ghana.



He takes over from Dr. Neema Kimambo, who, according to Shirley Botchwey, worked hard in supporting the government’s efforts at addressing various health issues in the country as well as deepening Ghana’s partnership with the WHO.

She also expressed great hope that Dr. Kasolo will further build on the established cooperation as Ghana continues to attach immense importance to the health sector.



She added that the government has undertaken several initiatives such as the launch of Ghana’s drone service to improve healthcare, by rapidly delivering emergency and essential vaccines, life-saving medications, and blood products, especially in hard-to-reach areas.



She also commended the phenomenal leadership role of the WHO in combatting health crises including the current coronavirus pandemic.



The minister-designate also urged the WHO to support its efforts at procuring coronavirus vaccines for the country, as that is its immediate health action plan, while inviting the WHO Representative to share with her the arrangements they have put in place to help developing countries get access to the vaccines.