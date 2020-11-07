Foreign Minister receives a farewell call from Ethiopian Ambassador

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey commended the Ethiopian government for aiding the evacuation of Ghanaians

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has received a farewell call from Mr Regessa Kefale Ere, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Ghana.

Mr Ere was appointed as Ambassador of Ethiopia to Ghana in June 2017.



The Foreign Minister congratulated Mr Ere on the successful completion of his duty tour in Ghana and highlighted the longstanding and deep-rooted relations between Ghana and Ethiopia.



She said the deep bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries were strengthened during his duty tour.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged with gratitude the outstanding contribution and support offered by the Government of Ethiopia to Ghana in its bid to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



She said AfCFTA would create the opportunity for the two countries to boost trade relations and expressed the hope that the business communities in both countries would take advantage of the large market offered by the AfCFTA.



The Minister said Ghana appreciated the support and cooperation received from the Government of Ethiopia towards the construction of Ghana's new Chancery building in Addis Ababa.

She said this was demonstrated by Madam Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia, gracing the sod-cutting ceremony, which was performed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the AU Summit in February.



The Foreign Minister commended Ethiopia for the excellent display of courage and determination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the role the Prime Minister of Ethiopia played in the coordination and distribution of COVID-19 materials across the African continent.



She also commended the Ethiopian Government for aiding the evacuation of Ghanaians by Ethiopian airlines during the peak of the pandemic.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey commended Mr Ere for deepening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Ethiopia and expressed the hope that his successor would build on strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey assured that the Government of Ghana would extend to his successor, the same support and solidarity to help advance the relations between the two countries.



Mr Ere expressed gratitude for the warm reception during his duty tour.