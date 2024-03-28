Foreign Ministry advises Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travels to conflict zones

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised Ghanaians to avoid conscription and non-essential travel to conflict areas of the world.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, cautioned the travelling public to be wary of the activities of middlemen/agents who purport to secure citizenship, resident permits, and job offers in conflict areas and in countries at war as those journeys were perilous and often had dire consequences.



In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travellers were strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans.

“Travellers are also advised to prioritise their safety and well-being when offered jobs in regions with potential risks of conscription and armed conflict,’’ the statement said.



“By staying informed, exercising caution, and taking proactive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of being conscripted into military service while travelling in conflict areas,” it added.