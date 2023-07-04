Forestry Commission arrests Ghanaians, Chinese for ‘galamsey

Emblem of the Forestry Commission

The Forestry Commission's Rapid Response Team (RRT), upon intelligence, has arrested thirteen persons who were illegally mining in the Bonsa River in the Western Region.

This was contained in a newspaper report by the Chronicles dated July 4, 2023.



According to the report, the suspects were made up of seven Ghanaians and six Chinese nationals.



The Ghanaians suspects who were arrested were identified as Halidu Salam, 32; Haruna Sule, 28; Atta Penyin Ayoma, 33; Kofi Taller, 43; Paul Agidi, 32; Amoako Emmanuel, 33; and George Addo.



The Chinese nationals were also identified as Lua Lin Sie, Lui Chan Nai; Mo Nai Kong, Son Sin; Wei Jia Ping and Niu Wai Sing.



The Commission indicated that they have handed over the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa to be processed for court.

The members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) visited Epieso and Atwereboada for the operation. The two are fringe communities of the Bonsa Reserves.



It was in that neighbourhood that housed the compartment belonging to Samartax Company Limited, from which the suspects operated.



Five excavators and two motorcycles were destroyed by the RRT after apprehending the thirteen suspects.



The team also destroyed two long housing units and several fuel deposits.



The Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have called on the Ghana Police Service to quickly process the culprits for court, and the judiciary to mete out harsher punishments to the culprits by the appropriate legislation.

The RRT who embarked on the operation were made up of twenty-one men who drown from four RRTs stationed at Tarkwa, Prestea, Samreboi and Takoradi.



