Forestry Commission urges Ghanaians to support green Ghana initiative

Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission

Source: GNA

Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, has called on Ghanaians to support the Green Ghana Initiative by planting more trees.

She said the Commission needed the support of Ghanaians to plant the targeted five million trees on June 11, 2021.



The Deputy Forestry Commissioner made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency as part of her tour of the Western North Region.



The tour was to inspect nursery sites in the Region and to ascertain the preparedness of the Regional and District offices of the Forestry Commission ahead of the Nationwide Green Ghana exercise.



Madam Manu visited the Aowin, Juabeso, Wiawso, Bodi Districts and Regional nursery sites and paid a courtesy call on the Wiawso Traditional Council.



She appealed to individuals, fan clubs, religious institution, schools and traditional authorities to support the initiative to make Ghana green.

Madam Manu announced that the Western North Region planned to plant 420,000 trees but was happy the District offices had raised more seedlings for planting.



She indicated that the activities of illegal miners and chain saw operators had damaged the environment and there was the need to plant more trees to save the vegetation cover.



As part of her tour, she engaged workers under the Youth in Afforestation Programme in the various Districts and asked them to remain calm as the Commission worked to pay the allowances due to them.



"The Forestry Commission recognizes the role you have played all these years and we expect you to join forces and make the Green Ghana initiative a success."



Nana Agyemang Badu, Abusuapayin of Wiawso Traditional Council, who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief, pledged the Council’s support to the Commission and asked residents to take part in the Green Ghana Initiative.

Mr Thomas Okyere, Western North Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, lauded the Green Ghana project, saying it would augment the Forestry Commission's already existing plantation programme.



He also commended the sector Minister for the initiative and assured that the Regional Forestry Commission and District offices were prepared to ensure the success of the project.



He announced that they had already engaged traditional and religious authorities, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the Region.



"We have done pegging and embarked on radio and community information services education to sensitize residents on the need to take part in the upcoming Green Ghana programme," he said.