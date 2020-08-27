General News

Forget about profits, treat students like your own - Providers of hot meals told

National School Feeding (NSF) Coordinator, Dr Gertrude Quashigah

The National School Feeding (NSF) Coordinator, Dr Gertrude Quashigah, has charged caterers providing hot meals to students to ensure that they are fed with nutritious meals.

This comes after some students raised criticisms about the food being provided.



“It is very important that you treat these children as your own and to forget about the profit you would make today. Rather, look up to God for blessings. You are all mothers and I expect you to give these children, food that you will give to your children at home”, she said during her interaction with the caterers.



She reiterated that because the health of beneficiary students is paramount and should not be compromised, the caterers should always endeavour that wholesome meals are prepared and served under hygienic conditions for the students.

Dr Quashigah embarked on a visit to some schools in the Volta region where final year students will be receiving one hot meal each day until they complete their exit exams.



She was accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, his deputy, as well as the Regional Coordinator for the School Feeding Program.

