‘Forget’ attention seeker, Allotey Jacobs – NDC’s Eric Dadson

Allotey has been sacked by NDC

Central Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Dadson insists the party is focused on more important things than trying to kill Allotey Jacobs.

He described the allegations of Allotey Jacobs as efforts to court public attention and nothing more.



“We don’t have time for Allotey Jacobs so why would we follow him and want to kill him? He is only seeking attention and trying to court public sentiment. We are above that as a party and if he feels his life is under threat, he should go to the police”, Eric said.



Eric Dadson made these comments in interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He furthered that the former regional chair is the creation of the media and “if he was not, we wouldn’t see him acting the way he is now. The media is not a security agency”, he reiterated.

As a party, the NDC insists it is focused on developing more and does not have time to spare in pursuing people like Allotey Jacobs.



Eric appealed to the media to blacklist his former chair as he believes it is the only way to save Allotey Jacobs from himself. “As a party, we don’t think he deserves our attention”.



Former Central Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has alleged that some unknown members of his former party have sent a death squad after him.



According to him, he was alerted by a high ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.