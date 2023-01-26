Forget breaking the eight if you fail to bring Kennedy Agyapong - Racecourse market women to NPP

One of the market women who spoke to the reporter

Source: Nana Peprah

Some market women at the Kumasi Race-course have threatened to vote against the NPP should they fail to bring Kennedy Ohene Agyepong as their 2024 flagbearer.

According to the market women, the only hope left for them in the NPP is Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. Touting his achievements from the constituency level to the national level, the market women said the only person they believe can help the NPP break the eight is Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



They praised him for his selfless dedication, truthfulness, kindness and his good heart for the poor.



The market women who expressed gratitude to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong for fulfilling a promise he made to them, described the lawmaker as one in millions.



They disclosed this in an interview with this reporter after the lawmaker had sponsored electricians to fix the LED bulbs he donated to them in December last year.



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after supplying them with over 200 bulbs promised to take the cost of its fixing.

"We're most grateful to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. We've known him for being a kind-hearted man and we're grateful to him for extending his kindness to us. Now we're saved from the hands of the thieves who have been tormenting us during the evening.



We are also cautioning the NPP delegates not to make any mistake to forgo Kennedy Agyapong. We're telling them that 'no Kennedy Agyapong, no vote," the market women said.



The market women also pleaded with Kennedy Agyapong to fix their deplorable roads as he promised together with the bulbs.



"We believe he can do it better. We're pleading with him to fix our roads and we know he's Oseadeayo Katakyie.