Forget the propaganda, Zongo development is on course - Akufo-Addo assures Muslims

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Muslim communities in Ghana not to fall for the propaganda that the government has given up on the Zongo Development Agenda.

According to him, the agenda is still on course and the reality on the ground shows that the government is n track to make Zongos better.



The President was speaking at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, at the premises of GBC when he made this known.

Akufo-Addo indicated that the Zongo Development Ministry has currently been brought under his watch and will be superintended by Ben Abdallah under the guidance of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure that the Zongo Communities in the country are given the development they deserve.