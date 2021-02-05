Forgive K.T Hammond and make him a Minister – NPP Supporters beg Akufo-Addo

Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP, Adansi Asokwa Constituency

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to forgive their lawmaker of all the sins he may have committed and appoint him as a Minister.

According to the NPP supporters, President Akufo-Addo deceived them into believing Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond was among the shortlist for a Ministerial appointment when the party won the 2016 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with ABN Obuasi Correspondent Chuku Joseph, the supporters reiterated the need for President Akufo-Addo to bury his differences with Hon K.T Hammond if any and appoint him as Minister under in his second term.



“We have heard it on several occasions that President Akufo-Addo has issues with Hon T. K Hammond and it is affecting a competent MP like him to get a ministerial appointment to serve this country. We voted massively for NPP because we want our MP to get a ministerial appointment to serve Ghana and bring more development to our Constituency” They explained.

They added that “We will advise our MP (Hon KT Hammond) not to involve himself in party activities in parliament if President Akufo-Addo fails to appoint him. Both Parties have 137 MPs and this will affect the party if our MP is advised not to involve himself in any decision from the majority”.



“Governance is not about punishing people you have issues with but appointing competent people to serve under your government. Ghana needs competent appointees to transform the economy and we believe President Akufo-Addo will bury his differences with Hon K. T Hammond if that is if it is true and appoint him as a minister”. They pleaded.