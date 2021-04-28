Forgive me for insulting, peddling falsehood about you – Agradaa begs Opambour, Kofi Oduro, others

After declaring she has given up being a priestess, Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Komfo Agradaa has pleaded for forgiveness from people she has insulted or casted aspersions on their characters including some men of God.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday, Agradaa who now wants to be referred to as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng expressed remorse over her attacks on some personalities in the country saying she was of the world at the time and did not know the wrong in what she was doing.



“ I was blind back then but now God has delivered me. So, I am pleading with all the pastors I spoke against when I was of the world........... My father Opambour, because of fighting I insulted you, our father Oduro and all the pastors I’ve spoken against please forgive me. All our brothers who I peddled falsehood against should have mercy on me. Even if I don’t mention your name and you remember that I have wronged you please forgive me today that God has delivered me,” she said.



Officials of the National Communications Authority, together with officers of the National Security and the Police on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, stormed the media house of Nana Agradaa and caused the closure of her television stations, Thunder TV and Ice One TV.



According to the NCA, the priestess had her TV stations running without fulfilling licensing requirements. She was arrested during the operation and arraigned her before a court after spending a day in cells.

She was subsequently granted bail by the court.



Komfo Agradaa who throughout the press conference on Monday was clutching onto a big Bible said her brief stint in the jail cell of the National Security caused her to go into a covenant with God which was premised on the condition that she will work for God if she is finally released.



