Forgive my ‘good friend’ Kennedy Agyapong – Franklin Cudjoe pleads

President of policy think tank IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe

President of Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has put in a plea for his ‘good friend’ Kennedy Agyapong who apologised after insulting a judge.

According to him, he believes the Assin Central Member of Parliament has regretted his utterances upon a sobber reflection.



“I hear my 'friend' Kennedy Okumpreku Ohene Agyapong has put himself in judicial harm's way (contempt) following a barrage of invectitves he hurled at a Judge of the Superior Court. He has reflected over the matter and now says apologetically, that he regrets his actions. I believe he does and he must be forgiven,” Franklin Cudjoe wrote in a Facebook post.



Franklin Cudjoe believes Kennedy Agyapong’s initial reaction to the judgement was one borne out of resentment and not disregard for the law.



He insists Mr Agyapong may have been unfairly treated considering the fact that a piece of land he has claimed ownership of about 18 years was being taken away by ‘intruders.’



The policy think tank president has proffered that Agyapong’s case should open a chapter for Ghanaians to discuss and cause leaders to address issues surrounding land administration in the country.

“…it is important to do a deeper introspection over the matter that got him so emotional and angry at the same time. It was a parcel of land he acquired over 18 years ago, but which has been ebbed away by human intruders winning away the land in bits and as if that is not enough, he stands to lose the remaining altogether. And that is where I invite you to have a dispassionate conversation on land administration, reform and management…” he added.



He continued that though successive governments have tried to regulate and improve the land administration system in the country, the land market is still full of insecurities amongst other worrying issues.



Agyapong in an outburst on live TV expressed dissatisfaction over a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him in a land litigation case.



He questioned the authority of the court for the decision and hurled unprintable insults against the judge who presided over the case. Also he threatened to “face the judge”.



But the High Court judge, Amos Wuntah Wuni who did not take it lightly issued a warrant for the NPP legislator to appear in court on Monday, September 14, 2020. Knowing the full consequences of his acts, Agyapong has apologized for his unguarded utterances.

