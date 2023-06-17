'Forgive your father if he has offended you' - Lawrence Tetteh admonishes ahead of fathers day

Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has opined that fatherhood is not experimental but a serious business that people must not joke with.

He stated that exceptions exist in life and that not all fathers are irresponsible.



He stated that some fathers are responsible and provide for their own children as well as the children of others.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the United Kingdom, he stated that fathers are required to be present for their children, provide advice, and train them in a way that will make them responsible members of society.



The acclaimed evangelist told presenter Adwoa Saah on the Adwoa Saah Show that some irresponsible fathers failed to take care of their children.



However, some excellent fathers have little but offer you their everything.

The World Renowned Evangelist also advised us not to ruin the children because we are resentful of how certain dads handled their children.



He stated that some women have been injured and that they would like to punish the father of the children through the children.



To him, two mistakes do not constitute a correction, and individuals must learn to forgive regardless of the hardship.



He took advantage of the opportunity to advise children not to desert their fathers.



He stated that we should not forget that parenting is spiritual and that we should not take it for granted.

“Forgive your father if he has offended you.” Most people have been offended, and transgressions cause you to lose sight of who you are. Offences will cause you to lose your identity and faith, and by the time you realise it, you will have made your adversaries your friends.”



He went on to say that we should constantly look forward and not focus on the problems.



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh stated that fathers are expected to bring people together, emphasising that not all fathers are biological but would fit into whatever shoe that is provided to them.



“If you want a friend, they would be your friend; if you want a partner, they are partners; and if you need a counsellor, they are counsellors.”