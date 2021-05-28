Form 2 Green track students to return to school June 1

A photo of students returning to school

Gold track Senior High School form two students are to begin their end-of-semester vacation Friday, May 28, 2021 to pave the way for the Green track form two students to report to school on June 1, 2021.

A statement signed and issued by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, and addressed to all Regional Directors of Education stated that all SHS two students in single-track schools were to vacate on June 2, 2021.



“Regional directors of education are requested to ensure that heads of second-cycle schools relay the dates to students, parents and all concerned,” it directed.

The statement said for ease of reference, the management of the GES had circulated the academic calendar with dates for all tracks of students for the 2021 academic year.