Formena and Assin Bereku health centres get medical support

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: Sampson Manu

The Fomena and Assin Bereku health centers in the Ashanti and Central Regions of Ghana respectively, have received assorted medical supplies worth GHC 60,000.00 through a donation made by the First Baptist Congregation Church, Chicago USA in collaboration with Christians Helping Children International (CHCI) NGO, Ghana.

The Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Congregation church Rev. Dr. George W. Daniels who was backed by Deacons Timothy L. Davis, Russell Warren, Ronald Myers and the founder and Director of CHCI Henry Tweneboah Koduah at both health centers, tasked the facilities managements to use the medical supplies which includes antibiotics, anasthesia and some non consumables to support the people of the communities to achieve good health and prayed for more financial strength so that, they can donate more supplies.

The Tufuhene of Assin Bereku, Nana Frimpong Baah who inspected their concession applauded the church for their generosity and admitted that, supply has come to them at a time when the health center has run out of supplies and are unable to serve the community well.

He stressed that the status quo has compelled people to visit the Assin Fosu Hospital for medical care and he is optimistic the situation is going to change.

The physician assistant, Abena Owusu Boakyewaa thanked the donation team and asked for their continual support.

The District Director for Health, Adansi North District, Eric Atuahene promised to hand over the medical supplies to the Fomena Health Center and ensure that, they are put to good use.

