Former Agric Minister donates 20 Samsung Tablets to NDC communication bureau

Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru presenting the tablets to the NDC communication team

A former Minister of Food and Agriculture under John Dramani Mahama’s government Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru has donated 20 brand new modern Samsung Tablets to the Savannah regional Communication Bureau.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on 29th October, 2020 Alhaji Muniru said the tablets are to aid in enhancing research work and providing an Electronic system to which the NDC 2020 manifesto can be easily accessed and marketed.



He said the hard work of the Savannah Region National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Bureau was recognized and as such the gesture to encourage their work.



The former Minister of Food and Agriculture urged all NDC party faithful to contribute their widows might to the party at this crucial moment.

Alhaji Muniru said Ghana will have elections in a month and a few day's time hence his party the NDC needs all the resources it can marshal to win the election and rescue Ghanaians from the bad leadership of the Akuffo-Addo led government.



The donation was made to the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Imoro for onward delivery to the Regional Communication Officer, Mr Malik Basintale.



Earlier in September 2020, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna donated ten (10) HP laptop computers to the Election Directorate of the NDC in the Savana region to bolster the capacity of the unit to guarantee that are ready to independently verify the accuracy of voter tabulation and results declared by the Electoral Commission.