Former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GJA and family in a near-fatal road crash in the USA

The scene of the accident

Source: Malik Nurudeen, Contributor

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Listowell Yesu Bukarson, and his family survived a near-fatal road crash in the United States.

The road crash occurred on the Cliffdale and Reilly road in the US town of Fayetteville in the State of North Carolina.



Listowell Bukarson, who was driving the family’s Honda CRV, narrated that “My family and I had hosted friends to a July 4th, US Independence Day party in our home on Beaver Run Drive.



"As is always the case every year, we decided to drive to the US Army base of Fort Liberty (Formerly Fort Bragg) to witness the celebrations of the Independence Day Fireworks, an event cherished by all.



"About 6 minutes drive away from home, we run into a traffic stop; as we waited for the traffic to turn on green so we could move, this big white pick truck, from the North Reilly end of the Army base, desperate to beat the red light, on top speed, possibly lost control over the steering, run over the pavement, and run into the driver’s side of our vehicle smashed three other cars.



“The impact was so huge and severe so that it got all the airbags on the driver’s side and the passage side pop up, smashing my face so painfully,” he said.

He also recalled how badly the crash affected his wife and daughter.



"My wife, Agivert, and daughter, Condi, were also hit severely by the impact of the smashing airbags and door, thereby sustaining pains in their bodies.



“My daughter complained of pains in her left hand, which, at the time, was on the car door, her back, neck, and chest, among others.



“Agivert also sustained lacerations on her right breast side because the seat belt scratched her painfully. She sustained back acre, neck, and arm pains as well, among others.



“As I speak to you, my neck hurts so badly. My left side, back, and especially my face and left eye where the airbags stuck hurt with excessive excruciating pain,” he stressed.

Listowell Bukarson, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Press Foundation, expressed profound gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Eye PI and Africa’s most revered and controversial undercover investigation journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, for his support since the accident occurred.



“The first person, aside of my family who knows about this unfortunate accident, is my brother and colleague Anas, who has been supportive by way of encouragement and guidance in many ways.



“Anas who is also a friend to my family called to talk to my daughter and wife many times to ensure they are doing well. My family is grateful and appreciative of his concerns,” he added.



Agivert, who is the Chief Executive Officer of US-based non-profit organisation, Unlimited Cancer Care International, UCCI, said, “On Monday, I shipped a 40-footer container of goods of donations from friends in the Army and other NGOs here in the US to Ghana to help support Cancer patients, sometime in the year after the goods arrive.



“So, my husband and I decided to host some friends from the US Army and their family who came to help us load the container to a reception in our home. We all decided to participate in the Fireworks at the Army post. Shortly after we left home, this unfortunate accident happened.

“I saw the incident unfold as I saw the pickup run off the road into our car; it was like a movie; it happened in a flash, it was scary and deadly, but I thank God we are alive.”







Agivert added that “even though that particular family car is beyond repairs, my family is grateful to God for life. We can always get another car. God is good, and we are eternally grateful to him.”



“As a US Army trained officer, I am always prepared and ready for any eventualities, and this is but one of such to expect in life,” Agivert, who served in the US Army, added.



She pointed out, “For my husband and I, we are committed to helping Cancer patients in Ghana and can only hope that by the time the shipment arrives in Ghana, we will have recovered in time to see our planned charity works in parts of Ghana, including, the Ashanti Region and the northern parts of Ghana take off in grand style.”

The Fayetteville Police Department, the Fayetteville Fire Department, and the Ambulance Serve rushed to the accident scene to provide medical attention on the scene before transporting them to the Emergency Room of the Cape Fear Medical Centre for further treatment.



The family has been put on medical observations after spend about eight hours in the Emergency Room of the Cape Fear Valley Medical Centre in the city.