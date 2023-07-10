0
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Millison Narh, a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has passed away in the United States after a brief illness, Myjoyonline.com reports.

Mr. Narh retired from his position as Deputy Governor of the BoG in 2017, having served in the role since July 2009.

During his tenure, he even acted as the Governor of the BoG on one occasion when Dr. Kofi Wampah opted for early retirement in 2016.

Before becoming Deputy Governor, Mr. Narh held the position of the second Deputy Governor of the BoG starting on July 20, 2009. He later rose to become the First Deputy Governor in 2013.

Throughout his career, Mr. Narh was involved in various committees within the Bank of Ghana, including the Corporate Governance Committee, Strategic Planning and Budget Committee, Monetary Policy Committee, and Human Resource, Governance & Legal Committee.

Additionally, he served as the internal auditor of the Bank of Ghana between 2001 and 2002.

