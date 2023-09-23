Former Bantama MP Okyem Aboagye is dead

Daniel Okyem Aboagye, former MP for Bantama Constituency

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has passed away, 3News.com reports.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 23.



According to the report, he died after battling a short illness.



The late Okyem Aboagye served as MP for four years after securing a landslide victory against Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in 2015. He served as MP from 2017 to 2021.

While serving as a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Finance Committee until he lost his seat to Francis Asenso-Boakye in the NPP primaries ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Mr Okyem Aboagye was the Chief Executive Officer of the popular transport company 2M Express.



ENA/BB