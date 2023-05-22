11
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service

Stephen Opuni Church Stephen Opuni, former CEO of COCOBOD

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni was in church on Sunday (May 21) joining well wishers at a thanksgiving service by former president John Dramani Mahama.

Opuni was spotted in a series of photos John Mahama shared on his social media handles wearing dominant white apparel as all those who were in church specifically for the thanksgiving service.

He was captured seated alone on a pew during the service with others seated ahead and behind him.

John Mahama was at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church to thank God for a successful presidential primary of May 13 in which he secured a 98.9% landslide.

He was joined by family and political allies as well as core members of the regional and national leadership.

Opuni, has been in court since Mahama left power in 2017 over the infamous Opuni-Agongo trial which has stalled following the retirement of former trial judge Clemence Honyenuga.

The new judge is on record to have said the Honyenuga process will be truncated and the entire case restarted, which is a position the Opuni team sides with.

See photos from the thanksgiving service

