Former Chairman of Apostolic Church commends Chief Imam, Dr. Bawumia for promoting religious harmony

Present at the Iftar included Ministers, members of the Council of State, MPs etc

A former Chairman of the Apostolic Church International, Apostle Dr. Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, has hailed the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for their roles in ensuring a harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.

Apostle Ntow Amoaning was among Christians who, who joined their Muslim counterparts at the Jubilee House for the National Iftar - the traditional dinner to break Ramadan fast.



Delivering a sermon at the event, Apostle Ntow Amoaning reflected on the level of religious tolerance in the country and applauded Sheikh Sharubutu and Vice President Bawumia for providing leadership, which has greatly inspired and strengthened the harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.



The national Jubilee House Iftar was introduced by the Akufo-Addo Government in 2017, and it has since been held every year, except in 2020 due to covid-19 restrictions.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said the institution of the Iftar, has enabled the government to broaden its engagements with religious groups for harmony.



"The historic institution of the Jubilee House Iftar, after we assumed office in 2017, reflects its importance, and the significance our government attaches to our engagements with religious groups, in our quest to promote harmony among our people," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia added: "The month of Ramadan is a period of devotion, sacrifice and togetherness, and the Iftar, as we all know, is a time during Ramadan, which defines the essence of unity, as we have all gathered here from diverse backgrounds, including our Christian brothers, for a meal to break the day's fast and also pray for our nation Ghana."



The Vice President also praised the presence and active participation of Christian leaders in the Iftar and called for the strengthening of ties between Muslims and Christians for the peace and unity of the country.



"Listening to the brief sermon of Apostle Dr. Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, a renowned Christian leader, at a Muslim Iftar, signifies how special our country is. It is rare to see such beautiful co-existence in many countries, and we must all be proud of our country's enviable status as a religious-tolerant nation," Dr. Bawumia said.



"It is important for all of us to continue to play a role to preserve this harmony, and not allow it to be destroyed by those who hate to see such tolerance and togetherness," he urged.



Present at the Iftar included Ministers, Members of the Council of State, MPs, Members of the Diplomatic community, Muslim leaders and some members of the clergy.