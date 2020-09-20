Former Chairman of NPP in Mpohor constituency laid to rest

NPP executives at the funeral in Adum-Banso

Source: Elvis Cudjoe, Contributor

The mortal remains of Peter Kojo Appiah, former chairman, NPP Mpohor Constituency, was laid to rest today, September 19, 2020 at Adum Banso, his hometown.

Well wishers, sympathizers, Npp regional and constituency executives, and people from all walks of life attended the funeral to bid a political icon also known as "Chairman One" a final farewell.



Peter Kojo Appiah developed keen interest in politics after retiring as an assistant principal (academics), Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI).



He served as the first Assembly Member for BOPP Electoral Area in 1994, during which he collaborated with other assembly members to build the Adum Banso Community Health Centre.



Regional and constituency executives of NPP eulogized his unifying qualities as they solidarized and empathized with the bereaved family.

Members of Alpha patriots and loyal ladies, voluntary youth wings of the Npp, also used the occasion to popularize John Sanie, the party's parliamentary candidate for Mpohor constituency, saying that was imperative as election 2020 draws closer.



The group's motive was that the Mpohor constituency needs a development- driven parliamentarian to sustain what Chairman Chairman Appiah stood for and kept until his death.



Chairman Appiah left behind a wife and six children.

Source: Elvis Cudjoe, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.