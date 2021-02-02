Former Chief of Defense Staff Joshua Hamidu is dead

Lieutenant General (Retired) Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, a former Chief of Defence Staff has passed on.

According to MyNewsGh.com, he reportedly died at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday night, in Accra where he was on admission receiving treatment.



Family sources reveal to MyNewsGh.com that funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later in view of the ban on such events by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



The 85-year-old security Capo served as a National Security adviser to President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2001. He has also been Chairman of Narcotics Control Board and some boards of Bank of Ghana as well.

He served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria as well and known widely as the father of military intelligence.



Joshua Hamidu had been accused in some circles of being implicated in the killing of the Overlord of Dagbon, the late Ya-Na, Yakubu Andani II in March 2002. The Wuaku Commission which investigated the circumstances leading to the tragedy cleared him of any charges.