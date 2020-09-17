General News

Former Chinese Ambassador, Lin Songtain extols Ghana-China diplomatic relations

Lin Songtain, Former Chinese Ambassador

Former Chinese ambassador to South Africa and President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Amb. Lin Songtian has heaped praises on Ghana and China for maintaining stronger diplomatic ties for the past six decades.

Ambassador Lin says the feat is worth celebrating and could be described as highly commendable.



Ghana, on 5th of July, 1960 began its diplomatic friendship with the People’s Republic of China. Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who shared similar ideological tenet as compared to that of Chairman Mao laid a solid foundation for what has become one of Ghana’s long lasting diplomatic relationships.



The ties between the two states have been mutually beneficial, especially under the framework of China-Africa Cooperation Forum. Chinese Government assisted Ghanaians in the construction of the National Theater, the Afefi Irrigation Project, the Dangme East District Hospital, the Teshie General Hospital, the Police and Military Barracks among many others. Some of the recent projects granted by the Chinese Government include the Sports Complex in Cape Coast, the campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho etc.



Also, China’s trade and investment in Ghana currently has increased over time. China-Ghana cooperation on economy and trade have increased significantly with the bilateral trading volume registered $5.434 billion.

Speaking at an online symposium to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Ghana-China diplomatic relations, Ambassador Lin revealed China stands ready to reinvigorate its relationship with Ghana. Ambassador Lin says strengthening diplomatic ties with Ghana is critically essential given the strategic roles Ghana plays in the comity of nations.



Ambassador Lin, who has played a pivotal role in shaping China’s foreign policy in Africa, contends one of the key ways of strengthening the Ghana-China bilateral ties is to ensure people-to-people exchange.



He also suggests trade policies duly tackle protectionism which tend to obliterate trade confidence.



The ambassador expressed optimism that friendship between the two states will soon take a new better turn that will be mutually beneficial.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.