Regional News

Former Damongo NDC Chairman passes on

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region Alhaji Fushieni Mprah has passed on. He died at Tamale last yesterday in Tamale and was buried at Damongo same day in accordance to Islamic custom.

It will be recalled that former President John Dramani Mahama during his recent visit to the Savannah Region paid a visit TO Alhaji Fushieni on his sickbed in Damongo.



Alhaji Fuseini succeeded the Chairmanship from late Chairman FM Seidu when the party was in opposition under the erstwhile Kuffour administration.



The late Alhaji Fushieni who was a wealthy farmer contributed so much in terms of financing the NDC party in the area.



His efforts saw a significant change in the Damongo Constituency that increased votes for the NDC party under the President Atta Mills in the Constituency which then was dominated by the NPP with Late Hon Alex Sofo as the Member of Parliament.

Alhaji Fuseini made a significant effort in making sure Hon. Sammy Wusah snatched the seat from the NPP in 2008 and since then, the seat has been a safer one for the NDC with votes continuously increasing for the party.



He was before the creation of the Savannah region a one time Northern Regional overall best farmer and countless number of times won the West Gonja District best farmer.



The late Chairman owns the biggest mango plantation and supplies ripe mangoes to over 50 women who are into the selling of mango fruits along the main streets of the municipality.



The late Alhaji Fushieni left behind 5 wives and 36 children including Alhaji Alhassan Fusheini popularly called ‘Rambo’ who was a former Constituency Youth Organiser of NDC for the Damongo Constituency.

