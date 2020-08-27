Regional News

Former Deputy Minister condemns heavy military deployment in Dome Faase

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister for Communications under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has condemned the heavy deployment of soldiers to Dome Faase following a brutal assault on two personnel of the Armed Forces in the area on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The famous politician who is also the opposition NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region, said in a social media post that bringing those behind the attack on the soldiers to book is the responsibility of the Police and not the soldiers.



According to Felix, he could not fathom the reason why soldiers will be deployed for reprisal attacks in communities where their fellow officers were assaulted.



"It is not clear to me how we accept as a country, that soldiers be deployed to communities where some of their colleagues have been assaulted for reprisal attacks," Felix stated.

On the morning of Tuesday, more than one hundred armed soldiers were deployed to Dome Faase , a town in the Ga South Municipality following an attack, perpetrated by angry residents of the area on two of their colleagues who were believed to be on a legitimate assignment.



However, the heavy military deployment to the area forced residents to flee over fears of being dealt with ruthlessly.





