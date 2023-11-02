Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister calls for transparency and accountability in Ghana

Abu Kasangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Abu Kasangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has called on Ghanaians to uphold the tenets of transparency and accountability to develop the country in succeeding years.

This, he said Ghanaians could do by uniting anti-corruption agencies and civil society organizations to fight corruption in politics and governance.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News agency in Accra, Kasangbata said allegations of corruption and unfulfilled promises had the potential to undermine the foundations of democracy in Ghana and there was the need to fight it without partisan considerations.



“Transparency and accountability are essential pillars of any democratic society, and Ghana is no exception. In recent times, there have been alarming allegations and controversies surrounding bribery, corruption, and unfulfilled promises within the political landscape of the country. These issues not only tarnish the reputation of the government but also erode public trust in the political system”.



He said apart from performing their core duties, the anti-corruption agencies must rise up to investigate and fight incidences of corruption, irrespective of the individuals or parties involved.

“Their findings should be made public, and those found guilty of corrupt practices should face legal consequences. Civil society organizations are essential for keeping the government in check and ensuring that the promises made to the people are fulfilled. They serve as watchdogs, advocating the rights and interests of the citizens. These organizations should work together with anti-corruption agencies to expose corruption and malfeasance within the political system”.



He urged Anti-corruption agencies like EOCO and OSP to conduct impartial and thorough investigations into allegations to uphold the rule of law and maintain public trust in the justice system.



“Ghana’s political terrain may be complex, but its path forward must be illuminated by the beacon of democratic ideals, upheld by the vigilance of its citizens and the accountability of its leaders.”