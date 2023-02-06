Former Director of Operations at NLA installed Sompahene of Okuapeman Traditional Area

Dr. George E. Gyamfi-Osew

The Okuapeman Traditional Council conferred on Dr. George E. Gyamfi-Osew as “SOMPAHENE’’ for the area due to his selflessness and positive contributions to the development of Okuapeman area.

Knowing the literal term of ‘SOMPAHENE’, it is translated as ‘’A SELFLESS SERVANT WITH THE HEART OF PHILANTHROPY’’.



Dr. George E. Gyamfi-Osew who is a former Director of Operations at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is a true son of Okuapeman, and has served distinctively to the development of the area.



Having done these and impacting lives within the area for many years, his greatness have been felt by the Traditional Council for the area, hence the confirmation as “Sompahene’.



Profile Of Dr. George E. Gyamfi-Osew



An accomplished Chartered Marketer and a Chartered Management Consultant by profession, George E. Gyamfi-Osew is currently the Director of Operations at the National Lottery Authority, having served as the pioneer marketing and sales Director of NLA (2003 – 2011) and subsequently as Director, Special Projects (2011-2013).



George is a former Vice President of Manet International Corporation, real estate developer. Prior to joining the then Department of National Lottery (DNL), George was a Managing Partner of George and Associates, a Business Strategy Consulting firm. He is the Chairman of Tempo Estates.



He holds a Graduate Diploma in International Marketing from the London School of International Business; a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies from London Guildhall University; an MBA from London South Bank University; a Masters Achievement in Business Resilience (MABR) from Business Resilience Certification Consortium International, Canada; and a Doctor of Public Administration from the Commonwealth University.



George is a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, UK and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, both Ghana and the UK as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Loan and Risk Management, Ghana and the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants (Canada/USA).



He has authored a number of publications on Service and Marketing Management.



George currently serves on the Membership, Professional and Advisory Committee (MPAC) of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the largest Professional Marketing body in the world. He also served as a Member of the Marketing/Advertising/Sponsorship Sub-Committee of CAN 2008 LOC and as an Adjunct Faculty Member of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is the Life Patron of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Students’ Association, Ghana and is the current President/Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Branch. In 2010, he was inducted into the International Who is Who Historical Society of Professionals.



As a Director, George has been instrumental in the formulation and implementation of a myriad of reforms at NLA. Among these are:



-Decentralistation of NLA operations to all Regions and some Districts;

-Introduction of additional Games (Including Dividend);



-Two draws a day, every day except Sundays and public holidays;



-Introduction of playing lotto via phone;



-Migration of play from paper to machine;



-Manual coupons to electronic vending of Lotto; and



-Introduction of prize payment and retailer commission through the banks.



In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the economic development of Ghana, in the area of National Revenue Mobilisation (Lottery), the Ghana Business Leaders Lifetime Achievement Excellence Award was conferred on Dr. George E. Gyamfi-Osew on April 30th, 2022 at the 5th Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards.