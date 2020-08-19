General News

Former EC Boss to lead life-transforming leadership conversation

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Charlotte Osei

Mrs. Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), will on Friday, August 21, lead a life-transforming Leadership Conversation on “LEADTIONARY” via Facebook at 1900 hours.

The "LEADTIONARY” is a 50-week-long leadership conversation featuring 50 men and women, from varied backgrounds, who have converted their leadership experiences, successes and challenges into knowledge in a 45-minute conversation.



The event is being organised by the Titi-Ofei Centre with Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei as host, which would be broadcast to a global audience of young leaders.



Mrs Charlotte Osei is a lawyer with 26 years of experience in the public and private sectors.



The former EC Boss holds a Masters of Law degree (LLM) from Queen’s University, Ontario Canada and a Masters in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa, Pretoria.



She previously served as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education and was also the Vice Chairperson of the Executive Board of the African Capacity Building Foundation in Zimbabwe.



She is a former President of the African Association of Election Authorities.

In 2017, Mrs Osei was one of the three finalists for the internationally renowned Chatham House Award for her leadership and transparency of Ghana's 2016 elections.



She was also awarded the Woman of Courage Award in 2017 by the US Government.



The former EC Chairperson led the ECOWAS fact-finding mission to Sierra Leone ahead of that country’s 2017 elections and was deputy head of the ECOWAS fact-finding mission to Nigeria ahead of the 2019 elections.



She also served as Technical Expert (Legal) to the ECOWAS Long Term Observer Mission to the Nigerian 2019 elections.



She is currently a Director of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa and has recently taken a new assignment as the host of a TV Show - Business Compass.

